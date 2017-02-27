版本:
BRIEF-FCC chairman says doesn't expect agency to review AT&T-Time Warner - WSJ

Feb 27 (Reuters) -

* FCC chairman says doesn't expect agency to review AT&T-Time Warner - WSJ Source text - on.wsj.com/2lYrkBq Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
