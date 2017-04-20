BRIEF-FCPT announces $125 million private notes placement

April 20 Four Corners Property Trust Inc
* FCPT announces $125 million private notes placement
* Four Corners Property - to use proceeds from offering to
reduce amounts outstanding under its unsecured credit facility,
to fund any future acquisitions
* Four Corners Property Trust Inc- notes consist of $50.0
million of notes with a seven-year term priced at a fixed
interest rate of 4.68%
* Four Corners Property Trust Inc- notes also consist of
$75.0 million of notes with a ten-year term priced at a fixed
interest rate of 4.93%
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: