版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 1日 星期一 23:38 BJT

BRIEF-FCPT ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF 16 BOB EVANS RESTAURANT PROPERTIES

May 1 Four Corners Property Trust Inc

* FCPT ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF 16 BOB EVANS RESTAURANT PROPERTIES FOR $35.1 MILLION

* FOUR CORNERS PROPERTY TRUST INC - TRANSACTION WAS FUNDED WITH PROCEEDS FROM FCPT'S REVOLVING LINE OF CREDIT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐