版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 18日 星期四 04:37 BJT

BRIEF-FCPT announces disposition of Darden-leased restaurant property for $5.2 million

May 17 Four Corners Property Trust Inc

* FCPT announces disposition of Darden-leased restaurant property for $5.2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐