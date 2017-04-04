BRIEF-FDA accepts for priority review Bristol-Myers' application for Opdivo in previously treated metastatic colorectal cancer

BRIEF-Finland's Solidium buys 3 pct stake in Konecranes
* Finnish state-owned investment fund Solidium says it has acquired 3 per cent of shares in Konecranes for 93 million euros
April 4 Bristol-myers Squibb Co
* U.S. Food and Drug Administration accepts for priority review Bristol-Myers Squibb's application for Opdivo (nivolumab) in previously treated DMMR or MSI-H metastatic colorectal cancer
* Bristol-Myers Squibb Co - FDA granted application priority review, and FDA action date is August 2, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Finnish state-owned investment fund Solidium says it has acquired 3 per cent of shares in Konecranes for 93 million euros
DUBAI, May 24 Kuwait's Agility, one of the largest Gulf logistics companies, has settled a criminal case involving United States government food-supply contracts that the company held from 2003 to 2010, it said on Wednesday.
* Says Allianz and Capital One are investing tax equity in the recently completed Broadview wind farm