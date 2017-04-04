版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 5日 星期三 04:35 BJT

BRIEF-FDA accepts for priority review Bristol-Myers' application for Opdivo in previously treated metastatic colorectal cancer

April 4 Bristol-myers Squibb Co

* U.S. Food and Drug Administration accepts for priority review Bristol-Myers Squibb's application for Opdivo (nivolumab) in previously treated DMMR or MSI-H metastatic colorectal cancer

* Bristol-Myers Squibb Co - FDA granted application priority review, and FDA action date is August 2, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐