BRIEF-FDA accepts for priority review Bristol-Myers' application for Opdivo in previously treated metastatic colorectal cancer

April 4 Bristol-myers Squibb Co

* U.S. Food and Drug Administration accepts for priority review Bristol-Myers Squibb's application for Opdivo (nivolumab) in previously treated DMMR or MSI-H metastatic colorectal cancer

* Bristol-Myers Squibb Co - FDA granted application priority review, and FDA action date is August 2, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: