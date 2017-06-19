版本:
2017年 6月 19日 星期一

BRIEF-FDA accepts Rigel's NDA for Tavalisse

June 19 Rigel Pharmaceuticals:

* FDA accepts Rigel's New Drug Application for Tavalisse™ (fostamatinib disodium) for the treatment of chronic ITP

* Says expects action date for FDA to complete its review will be April 17, 2018, under Prescription Drug User Fee Act​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
