版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 22日 星期六 03:54 BJT

BRIEF-FDA approves Renflexis, biosimilar to Remicade

April 21 FDA:

* FDA approves Renflexis, biosimilar to Remicade Source text - (bit.ly/2pmyLF9)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐