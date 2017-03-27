BRIEF-FDA approves Tesaro's ovarian cancer drug

BRIEF-Costamare to offer common stock in public offering
* Costamare inc says plans to use net proceeds of offering for capital expenditures Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 27 U.S. FDA:
* U.S. FDA granted the approval of Zejula to Tesaro Inc
* U.S. FDA - FDA granted the application fast track, priority review and breakthrough therapy designations
* U.S. FDA - Zejula also received orphan drug designation specifically for its use in treating recurrent epithelial ovarian cancer
* U.S. FDA approves maintenance treatment for recurrent epithelial ovarian, fallopian tube or primary peritoneal cancers Further company coverage:
* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.94per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Modine reports fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2017 results