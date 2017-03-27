版本:
BRIEF-FDA approves Tesaro's ovarian cancer drug

March 27 U.S. FDA:

* U.S. FDA granted the approval of Zejula to Tesaro Inc

* U.S. FDA - FDA granted the application fast track, priority review and breakthrough therapy designations

* U.S. FDA - Zejula also received orphan drug designation specifically for its use in treating recurrent epithelial ovarian cancer

* U.S. FDA approves maintenance treatment for recurrent epithelial ovarian, fallopian tube or primary peritoneal cancers Further company coverage:
