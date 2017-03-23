版本:
BRIEF-FDA approves treatment for metastatic merkel cell carcinoma

March 23 U.S. FDA:

* Granted accelerated approval to Bavencio for treatment of adults, pediatric patients 12 years and older with metastatic merkel cell carcinoma

* Further clinical trials are required to confirm Bavencio’s clinical benefit Source text - (bit.ly/2nN2hTA) Further company coverage:
