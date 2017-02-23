版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 24日 星期五 06:41 BJT

BRIEF-FDA clears test to help manage antibiotic treatment for lower respiratory tract infections and sepsis

Feb 23 Biomerieux Sa

* U.S. FDA clears test to help manage antibiotic treatment for lower respiratory tract infections and sepsis

* U.S. FDA - cleared expanded use of Vidas Brahms percent assay to help manage antibiotic treatment for lower respiratory tract infections and sepsis

* U.S. FDA - Vidas Brahms test is manufactured by Biomérieux Inc Source text: (bit.ly/2lPQMJC) Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐