版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 19日 星期三 05:00 BJT

BRIEF-FDA designates Medtronic worldwide voluntary field action on hvad(tm) system controllers

April 18 Medtronic Plc:

* FDA designates Medtronic worldwide voluntary field action on hvad(tm) system controllers and dc adapters as class i recall

* Medtronic - FDA has classified co's recently initiated voluntary field action related to its hvad system controllers and dc adapters as a class i recall

* Medtronic plc - with introduction of updated controller, has begun to remove current hvad controllers in select geographies

* Medtronic plc- Medtronic also has begun to remove related adapters for hvad controllers Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐