版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 23日 星期四 05:25 BJT

BRIEF-FDA expands indication for Revlimid in multiple myeloma patients following auto-HSCT

Feb 22 Celgene Corp:

* FDA expands indication for Revlimid® (lenalidomide) as a maintenance treatment for patients with multiple myeloma following autologous hematopoietic stem cell transplant (auto-HSCT)

* Celgene Corp - FDA expanded existing indication for revlimid 10 mg capsules to include use for patients with multiple myeloma as maintenance therapy

* Celgene Corp- approval was based on two large studies comparing revlimid maintenance therapy versus no maintenance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐