BRIEF-FDA grants accelerated approval to Durvalumab for treatment of patients with locally advanced or metastatic urothelial carcinoma

BRIEF-Heritage Commerce Corp prices $40 mln subordinated debt offering
* Heritage commerce corp announces the pricing of $40 million subordinated debt offering
May 1 U.S. FDA
* Grants accelerated approval to Durvalumab for treatment of patients with locally advanced or metastatic urothelial carcinoma
* Approved Ventana PD-l1 assay as complementary diagnostic for assessment of PD-l1 protein in formalin-fixed, paraffin-embedded urothelial carcinoma tissue Source text : [ID:bit.ly/2oYipOi] Further company coverage:
* Says revenue for q1 2017 increased by 66.8% to $0.49 million compared to $0.29 million in q1 2016
* Allergan announces pricing of public offering of senior notes to refinance existing debt