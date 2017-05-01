版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 2日 星期二

BRIEF-FDA grants accelerated approval to Durvalumab for treatment of patients with locally advanced or metastatic urothelial carcinoma

May 1 U.S. FDA

* Grants accelerated approval to Durvalumab for treatment of patients with locally advanced or metastatic urothelial carcinoma

* Approved Ventana PD-l1 assay as complementary diagnostic for assessment of PD-l1 protein in formalin-fixed, paraffin-embedded urothelial carcinoma tissue Source text : [ID:bit.ly/2oYipOi] Further company coverage:
