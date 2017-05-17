版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 17日 星期三 14:34 BJT

BRIEF-FDA grants Bayer priority review for investigational compound Copanlisib

May 17 Bayer Ag

* FDA grants Bayer priority review for investigational compound Copanlisib in Follicular Lymphoma

* U.S. Food and drug administration has granted priority review designation for new drug application for Copanlisib Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
