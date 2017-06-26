版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 26日 星期一 19:21 BJT

BRIEF-FDA grants Conatus orphan drug designation for idn-7314 for the treatment of PSC

June 26 Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* FDA grants conatus orphan drug designation for idn-7314 for the treatment of PSC Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
