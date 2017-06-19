版本:
BRIEF-FDA grants fast track designation to Axovant's nelotanserin

June 19 Axovant Sciences Ltd

* FDA grants fast track designation to Axovant's nelotanserin for visual hallucinations in dementia with lewy bodies

* Axovant Sciences - FDA granted fast track designation to investigational drug nelotanserin for treatment of visual hallucinations disorder in dementia with lewy bodies Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
