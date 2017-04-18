版本:
BRIEF-FDA grants Genentech’s tecentriq accelerated approval

April 17 Roche Holding Ag:

* FDA grants Genentech’s tecentriq (atezolizumab) accelerated approval as initial treatment for certain people with advanced bladder cancer

* Genentech - "it is not known if tecentriq is safe and effective in children" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
