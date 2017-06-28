BRIEF-FDA grants priority review of Xarelto SNDA to reduce risk of recurrent VTE

BRIEF-McCormick Q2 earnings per share $0.79
* McCormick reports strong sales and profit growth in second quarter
June 28 Janssen:
* U.S. FDA grants priority review of Xarelto® (rivaroxaban) SNDA for a 10 mg dose to reduce the risk of recurrent venous thromboembolism (VTE)
* Janssen - U.S. Food and Drug Administration accepted for priority review a supplemental new drug application (SNDA) for Xarelto (rivaroxaban)
* Janssen - SNDA is to include 10 mg once-daily dose for reducing risk of VTE after atleast 6 months of standard anticoagulant therapy Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* McCormick reports strong sales and profit growth in second quarter
LONDON, June 29 Royal Dutch Shell's Prelude floating liquefied natural gas (FLNG) ship has left a shipyard in South Korea for its destination offshore northwest Australia, the company said on Thursday.
* Gold standard reports increased oxide gold resource and approval of an exploration EA at the Dark Star Deposit, Carlin Trend, Nevada Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: