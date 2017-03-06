BRIEF-FDA lifts hold on Seattle Genetics' phase 1 trials of vadastuximab talirine

BRIEF-Avnet consolidates distribution centres
* New facility will consolidate Avnet's distribution centres in Hong Kong and Shenzhen from four to one Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 6 Seattle Genetics Inc
* FDA lifts clinical hold on seattle genetics' phase 1 trials of vadastuximab talirine
* Seattle genetics inc - seattle genetics will resume two phase 1 trials of vadastuximab talirine
* Seattle genetics inc - will not resume phase 1/2 trial of vadastuximab talirine monotherapy in pre- and post-allogeneic transplant aml patients
* Seattle genetics inc - continuing to enroll our ongoing phase 3 randomized cascade trial in frontline older aml patients
* Seattle genetics inc - we are continuing to enroll our phase 1/2 trial in frontline high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome
* Seattle genetics-planned studies include phase 2 trial of vadastuximab talirine in combination with 7+3 chemotherapy in frontline younger aml patients
* Seattle genetics-additional risk mitigation measures will be implemented in all vadastuximab talirine studies
* Seattle genetics - will resume two phase 1 trials in aml and plan to initiate a randomized phase 2 trial during 2017 evaluating vadastuximab talirine Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 25 Jse: Oml - Old Mutual Plc Annual General Meeting
SHANGHAI, May 25 Google's artificial intelligence program, AlphaGo, beat Chinese Go master Ke Jie for a second time on Thursday, taking an unassailable 2-0 lead in a best of three series meant to test the limits of computers in taking on humans at complex tasks.