公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 6日 星期一

BRIEF-FDA lifts hold on Seattle Genetics' phase 1 trials of vadastuximab talirine

March 6 Seattle Genetics Inc

* FDA lifts clinical hold on seattle genetics' phase 1 trials of vadastuximab talirine

* Seattle genetics inc - seattle genetics will resume two phase 1 trials of vadastuximab talirine

* Seattle genetics inc - will not resume phase 1/2 trial of vadastuximab talirine monotherapy in pre- and post-allogeneic transplant aml patients

* Seattle genetics inc - continuing to enroll our ongoing phase 3 randomized cascade trial in frontline older aml patients

* Seattle genetics inc - we are continuing to enroll our phase 1/2 trial in frontline high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome

* Seattle genetics-planned studies include phase 2 trial of vadastuximab talirine in combination with 7+3 chemotherapy in frontline younger aml patients

* Seattle genetics-additional risk mitigation measures will be implemented in all vadastuximab talirine studies

* Seattle genetics - will resume two phase 1 trials in aml and plan to initiate a randomized phase 2 trial during 2017 evaluating vadastuximab talirine Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
