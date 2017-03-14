版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 15日 星期三

BRIEF-FDA panel votes 18-8 to say benefits of Opana do not outweigh risks

March 15 Endo International Plc

* FDA panel 18-8 to say benefits of reformulated Opana ER do not continue to outweigh its risks; 1 member abstains from voting Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
