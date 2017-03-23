版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 23日 星期四 22:33 BJT

BRIEF-FDA provides Cornerstone Pharmaceuticals approval to initiate pivotal study for CPI-613

March 23 Idt Corp

* FDA provides cornerstone pharmaceuticals approval to initiate pivotal study for CPI-613, its metabolism-directed anticancer compound Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
