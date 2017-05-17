BRIEF-FDA puts clinical hold on Concert Pharma's hair loss drug

BRIEF-Sears Canada is said to prepare to seek creditor protection- Bloomberg, citing sources
May 17 Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc:
* Concert Pharmaceuticals announces clinical hold on ctp-543 phase 2A trial
* Concert Pharmaceuticals says FDA requested review of recently completed non-clinical studies
* Concert Pharmaceuticals - FDA did not cite a safety concern
* Concert Pharmaceuticals - at request of FDA, company intends to submit requested non-clinical study reports promptly
* Concert Pharmaceuticals - FDA intend to review additional non-clinical data as support for one-year dosing duration as planned in phase 2a trial
* Concert Pharmaceuticals - received notice from U.S. FDA that its ctp-543 phase 2a clinical trial for alopecia areata has been placed on clinical hold Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Executed formal agreement for purchase of technology assets of F4! Environmental through purchase of F4 Environmental Solutions
MEXICO CITY, June 20 Mexican state oil producer Pemex will import additional gasoline after a major fire last week at its largest refinery that halted production, a company source said on Tuesday.