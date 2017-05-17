BRIEF-FDA puts clinical hold on Concert Pharma's hair loss drug

May 17 Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* Concert Pharmaceuticals announces clinical hold on ctp-543 phase 2A trial

* Concert Pharmaceuticals says FDA requested review of recently completed non-clinical studies

* Concert Pharmaceuticals - FDA did not cite a safety concern

* Concert Pharmaceuticals - at request of FDA, company intends to submit requested non-clinical study reports promptly

* Concert Pharmaceuticals - FDA intend to review additional non-clinical data as support for one-year dosing duration as planned in phase 2a trial

* Concert Pharmaceuticals - received notice from U.S. FDA that its ctp-543 phase 2a clinical trial for alopecia areata has been placed on clinical hold