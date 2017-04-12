版本:
BRIEF-Federal Home Loan Bank Of New York reaches an agreement in case relating to 2008 Lehman Brothers

April 12 Federal Home Loan Bank Of New York :

* Federal Home Loan Bank Of New York says reached an agreement in principle to settle all claims pending in United States bankruptcy court in case relating to 2008 Lehman Brothers

* Federal Home Loan Bank Of New York says settlement provides that bank will pay $70 million to Lehman Bankruptcy estate

* Federal Home Loan Bank Of New York says bank has sufficient retained earnings to cover settlement Source text:(bit.ly/2p9H6s9) Further company coverage:
