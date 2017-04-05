版本:
BRIEF-Federal Realty Investment Trust acquires Riverpoint Center in Chicago's Lincoln Park neighborhood

April 5 Federal Realty Investment Trust -

* Federal Realty Investment Trust acquires Riverpoint Center in Chicago's Lincoln Park neighborhood

* Trust sourced acquisition off-market for $107 million cash Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
