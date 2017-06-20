版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 21日 星期三

BRIEF-Federal Realty Investment Trust prices $300 mln of new 3.25 pct notes due 2027

June 20 Federal Realty Investment Trust-

* Federal Realty Investment Trust prices $300 million of new 3.25% notes due 2027 and $100 million reopening of its 4.50% notes due 2044 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
