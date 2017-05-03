BRIEF-Federal Realty Investment Trust Q1 FFO per share $1.45

BRIEF-Brightpath reports quarterly AFFO per share of C$0.025
* Brightpath's successful operations and newly opened centres drive 57.3% growth in quarterly revenue and 133% increase in funds from operations
May 3 Federal Realty Investment Trust:
* Federal Realty Investment Trust announces first quarter 2017 operating results
* Q1 FFO per share $1.45
* Sees FY 2017 FFO per share $5.85 to $5.93
* Federal Realty Investment Trust - "continue to identify potential infill acquisitions in order to re-stock our redevelopment pipeline"
* Federal Realty Investment Trust qtrly same-center property operating income increased 4.3%
* Federal Realty Investment Trust - rent increases for comparable retail space averaged 23% for Q1 2017
* Sets regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.98per share
* Federal Realty Investment Trust sees 2017 guidance for FFO per diluted share to $5.85 to $5.93
* Federal Realty Investment Trust sees 2017 earnings per diluted share guidance to $3.35 to $3.43
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $3.21, revenue view $841.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, May 24 Asian shares edged lower in early trade on Wednesday, while the Australian dollar and the offshore Chinese yuan slipped after Moody's cut its sovereign credit rating on China.
MEXICO CITY, May 23 Altos Hornos de Mexico (AHMSA), one of the country's largest steelmakers, said on Tuesday it had shut down definitively an iron ore mine in the northern state of Durango because of ongoing problems with the union.