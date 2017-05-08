BRIEF-Federal Signal to acquire Truck Bodies And Equipment International for $270 mln

BRIEF-Leo Acquisitions announces increases to non-brokered private placement offering
* Leo Acquisitions Corp announces increase to non-brokered private placement offering of common shares
May 8 Federal Signal Corp-
* Federal Signal executes agreement to acquire Truck Bodies And Equipment International
* Federal Signal Corp - deal for $270 million
* Deal for $270 million
* Federal Signal Corp- company expects acquisition to be modestly accretive to eps in 2017
* Transaction is expected to be immediately accretive to company's margins and earnings per share
* Says annual run-rate synergies are anticipated to be between $3-4 million
* Federal Signal Corp - intends to fund acquisition through a combination of available cash and borrowings available under its existing credit agreement
* Federal Signal expects acquisition to be modestly accretive to eps in 2017, increasing to an annual run rate of between $0.07-$0.12 per share
* Federal Signal expects acquisition to be modestly accretive to eps increasing to $0.12-$0.17 per share by second and third anniversary of acquisition Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Leo Acquisitions Corp announces increase to non-brokered private placement offering of common shares
* MTY enters into an agreement to acquire the assets of dagwoods sandwichs and salads
* TRI Pointe Group Inc - on June 20, 2017, co entered into a modification agreement to amended and restated credit agreement - sec filing