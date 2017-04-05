版本:
BRIEF-Federated National Holding Co says Ronald A. Jordan will assume position of CFO beginning April 17

April 5 Federated National Holding Co

* Federated National Holding Co says beginning April 17, 2017, Ronald A. Jordan will assume position of chief financial officer of company

* Federated National Holding - Erick A. Fernandez, interim CFO since June 2016, will be assuming title of chief accounting officer beginning April 17, 2017 Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2p0NBNb) Further company coverage:
