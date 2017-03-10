版本:
BRIEF-Federated National Holding Company authorizes additional $10 million share repurchase program

March 10 Federated National Holding Co

* Federated National Holding Company authorizes additional $10 million share repurchase program

* Federated National Holding Co - company may repurchase up to $10 million of its outstanding shares of common stock through March 8, 2018

* Federated National Holding Co - company will fund share repurchase program with cash from operations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
