BRIEF-Federated National Holding reports Q1 earnings $0.23/shr

May 9 Federated National Holding Co

* Federated National Holding Company reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.23

* Q1 revenue rose 34.7 percent to $92.9 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.38 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
