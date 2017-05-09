BRIEF-Federated National Holding reports Q1 earnings $0.23/shr

Oil firms could waste trillions if climate targets reached-report
* More than a third of Exxon, Shell budgets seen at risk by 2025
May 9 Federated National Holding Co
* Federated National Holding Company reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.23
* Q1 revenue rose 34.7 percent to $92.9 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.38 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* More than a third of Exxon, Shell budgets seen at risk by 2025
* 40 pct for Japan firms say domestic demand is biggest headache
* Elliott attack on BHP underscores rise of activism in Australia