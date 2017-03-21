BRIEF-FedEx Express to launch Liege-Memphis flight

BRIEF-Medicure qtrly loss per share C$0.33
* Medicure reports financial results for quarter ended march 31, 2017
March 21 Fedex Corp
* FedEx Express to launch Liege-Memphis flight
* FedEx Express will use Boeing 777 freighters offering 116 tons of capacity for Liège-Memphis service
* FedEx Express to begin operating new flight linking TNT's European Air Hub in Liège to FedEx world hub in Memphis beginning in early April 2017
* From Memphis, the aircraft will continue on round--world flight to Shanghai via Seattle and Anchorage before returning to Liège Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Csp inc. Reports second-quarter fiscal 2017 financial results
* Spark energy inc - has authorized a share buyback program of up to $50 million of spark class a common stock