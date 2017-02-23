版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 23日 星期四 21:27 BJT

BRIEF-Fedex extends express air transportation contract with USPS

Feb 23 Fedex Corp:

* Fedex extends express air transportation contract with United States Postal Service

* Fedex Corp - modified contract is expected to generate revenue of approximately $1.5 billion per year for Fedex express

* Says contract modification extends agreement through September 29, 2024

* Fedex Corp - Fedex express will provide airport-to-airport transportation of USPS priority mail express and priority mail within united states

* Fedex Corp says Fedex express will provide airport-to-airport transportation of USPS priority mail express and priority mail within united states Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐