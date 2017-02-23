BRIEF-Fedex extends express air transportation contract with USPS

Feb 23 Fedex Corp:

* Fedex extends express air transportation contract with United States Postal Service

* Fedex Corp - modified contract is expected to generate revenue of approximately $1.5 billion per year for Fedex express

* Says contract modification extends agreement through September 29, 2024

* Fedex Corp - Fedex express will provide airport-to-airport transportation of USPS priority mail express and priority mail within united states

