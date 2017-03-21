BRIEF-Fedex posts Q3 adjusted earnings per share $2.35

March 21 Fedex Corp

* Fedex Corp reports third quarter earnings

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $2.35

* Q3 earnings per share $2.07

* Q3 earnings per share view $2.62 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $10.80 to $11.30 excluding items

* Says Fedex is unable to forecast fiscal 2017 year-end mark-to-market ("MTM") pension accounting adjustments

* Fedex corp - qtrly GAAP revenue $15.0 billion versus $12.7 billion

* Says company is unable to provide fiscal 2017 earnings guidance on a GAAP basis

* Fedex Corp - before year-end MTM pension accounting adjustments, earnings are now projected to be $10.80 to $11.30 per diluted share for fiscal 2017

* Fedex Corp says qtrly Fedex express segment revenue $6.78 billion versus $6.56 billion

* Says capital spending forecast for fiscal year is now $5.3 billion, down $300 million, due to a reduced Fedex ground spending forecast

* Fedex Corp says qtrly Fedex ground segment revenue $4.69 billion, up 6 pct

* Fedex Corp - qtrly Fedex freight segment revenue $1.49 billion up 3 pct

* Says targeting operating income improvement at fedex express group of $1.2 billion to $1.5 billion in fiscal 2020 versus fiscal 2017

* Fedex - qtrly operating results impacted by significantly negative net impact of fuel, one fewer operating day at Fedex express, Fedex ground, among other things

* Says Q4 fiscal 2017 MTM pension accounting adjustments could have a material impact on fiscal 2017 consolidated financial results

* Sees 2017 earnings per diluted share with adjustments $11.85 to $12.35

* Sees 2017 earnings per diluted share with adjustments $11.85 to $12.35

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $12.00 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S