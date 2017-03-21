BRIEF-Fedex posts Q3 adjusted earnings per share $2.35

BRIEF-QuintilesIMS announces launch of secondary public offering
* Quintilesims announces launch of secondary public offering, repurchase of common stock and increase in share buyback authorization
March 21 Fedex Corp
* Fedex Corp reports third quarter earnings
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $2.35
* Q3 earnings per share $2.07
* Q3 earnings per share view $2.62 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $10.80 to $11.30 excluding items
* Says Fedex is unable to forecast fiscal 2017 year-end mark-to-market ("MTM") pension accounting adjustments
* Fedex corp - qtrly GAAP revenue $15.0 billion versus $12.7 billion
* Says company is unable to provide fiscal 2017 earnings guidance on a GAAP basis
* Fedex Corp - before year-end MTM pension accounting adjustments, earnings are now projected to be $10.80 to $11.30 per diluted share for fiscal 2017
* Fedex Corp says qtrly Fedex express segment revenue $6.78 billion versus $6.56 billion
* Says capital spending forecast for fiscal year is now $5.3 billion, down $300 million, due to a reduced Fedex ground spending forecast
* Fedex Corp says qtrly Fedex ground segment revenue $4.69 billion, up 6 pct
* Fedex Corp - qtrly Fedex freight segment revenue $1.49 billion up 3 pct
* Says targeting operating income improvement at fedex express group of $1.2 billion to $1.5 billion in fiscal 2020 versus fiscal 2017
* Fedex - qtrly operating results impacted by significantly negative net impact of fuel, one fewer operating day at Fedex express, Fedex ground, among other things
* Says Q4 fiscal 2017 MTM pension accounting adjustments could have a material impact on fiscal 2017 consolidated financial results
* Sees 2017 earnings per diluted share with adjustments $11.85 to $12.35
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $12.00 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Colony northstar, inc. Announces redemption of 8.75% series a cumulative redeemable perpetual preferred stock
* Commercial vehicle group inc says on may 24, 2017, company concluded that it will keep monona facility open - sec filing