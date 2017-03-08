BRIEF-Feintool International FY 2016 sales up at CHF 552.2 mln

March 8 Feintool International Holding AG
:
* Generated sales of 552.2 million Swiss francs ($544.90
million)in 2016 financial year, which corresponds to an increase
of 8.5%
* FY EBIT increased by more than 20% compared to previous
year, to more than chf 41 m.
* FY consolidated net income of 32.1 million Swiss francs
overall, which equates to a margin of 5.8%
* Will therefore propose to annual general meeting on April
25, 2017, that it increase dividend from capital contributions
by one-third to 2.00 francs per Feintool share
* Feintool is generally expecting to develop positively in
2017, albeit in market conditions that are shaped by political
uncertainty
* Without influence of latest acquisition of Chinese forming
plant, we expect turnover of around 580 mln Swiss francs and an
EBIT margin of 7.5% - 8%
