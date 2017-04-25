BRIEF-Feintool International Holding sees FY net sales of CHF 580 mln

April 25 Feintool International Holding AG:

* From January 1 to March 31, 2017, the technology company achieved net sales of 145 million Swiss francs ($145.61 million)

* The company expects net sales of around 580 million francs and an EBIT margin of 7.5 percent - 8 percent for 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9958 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)