BRIEF-Feintool International Holding sees FY net sales of CHF 580 mln

BRIEF-Bunge says not engaged in business combination discussions with Glencore Agriculture or Glencore
* Not engaged in business combination discussions with Glencore Agriculture limited or Glencore Plc
April 25 Feintool International Holding AG:
* From January 1 to March 31, 2017, the technology company achieved net sales of 145 million Swiss francs ($145.61 million)
* The company expects net sales of around 580 million francs and an EBIT margin of 7.5 percent - 8 percent for 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9958 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Not engaged in business combination discussions with Glencore Agriculture limited or Glencore Plc
----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events. ----------------------------------------------------------- WEDNESDAY, MAY 24
Political and general news ----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events ----------------------------------------------------------- WEDNESDAY, MAY 24 ** LONDON - European Central Bank to publish Financial Stability Report - 2100 GMT. NEW YORK - Berenberg European Conference 2017 (Final Day).