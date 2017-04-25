版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 25日 星期二 20:32 BJT

BRIEF-Felcor Lodging Trust, in connection with termination of merger, RLJ may be required to pay Co termination fee of $95 mln

April 25 Felcor Lodging Trust Inc:

* Felcor Lodging Trust - in connection with termination of merger under specified circumstances, RLJ may be required to pay to Felcor termination fee of $95 million

* Felcor Lodging Trust-in connection with termination of merger, Felcor may be required to pay to RLJ termination fee of $39 million Source text (bit.ly/2pvBuvW) Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐