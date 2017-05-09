版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 9日 星期二

BRIEF-Feldan Therapeutics and Elasmogen announce research agreement with Amgen

May 9 Amgen Inc:

* Feldan Therapeutics and Elasmogen announce research agreement with Amgen to develop intracellular biologics

* Feldan Therapeutics-co, Elasmogen announce research collaboration to develop delivery system, binding domains to 2 undisclosed intracellular targets for Amgen Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
