版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 20日 星期六 04:58 BJT

BRIEF-Female Health Co enters into a fourth amendment to its credit agreement

May 19 Female Health Co

* Female Health Co says on May 15, 2017, co entered into a fourth amendment, dated effective as of March 30, 2017 to its credit agreement - SEC filing

* Amendment makes changes to financial covenants in credit agreement Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2q1Zqnp) Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐