BRIEF-Female Health Co enters into a fourth amendment to its credit agreement

BRIEF-Percy Street Capital Corporation and Bonne O Holdings Inc. Announce termination of qualifying transaction
* Percy Street Capital Corporation and Bonne O Holdings Inc. Announce termination of qualifying transaction
May 19 Female Health Co
* Female Health Co says on May 15, 2017, co entered into a fourth amendment, dated effective as of March 30, 2017 to its credit agreement - SEC filing
* Amendment makes changes to financial covenants in credit agreement Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2q1Zqnp) Further company coverage:
* Percy Street Capital Corporation and Bonne O Holdings Inc. Announce termination of qualifying transaction
* Dudley, Rosengren comments lift U.S. dollar (Updates with European market close)
LONDON/FRANKFURT, June 20 Anheuser Busch InBev has kicked off the process of selling its small German beer brands Hasseroeder and Diebels as it sheds non-core assets following last year's blockbuster takeover of SABMiller, people close to the matter told Reuters.