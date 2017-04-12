BRIEF-Female Health Co says new Tamsulosin DRS formulation advances to stage 2

April 12 Female Health Co :
* The Female Health Company / Veru Healthcare announces
successful stage 1 of the clinical trial to evaluate
bioequivalence between Tamsulosin DRS and FLOMAX®
* Planned NDA filing under 505(b)(2) regulatory pathway on
track
* Results from stage 1 of be trial demonstrated that
Tamsulosin DRS may have an improved safety profile
* In stage 2 of BE clinical trial, Tamsulosin DRS will be
tested in a larger number of subjects versus FLOMAX
* Expected NDA approval would be sometime in second half of
2018 for Tamsulosin DRS
