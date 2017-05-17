BRIEF-Female Health director Bethune buys 10,000 shares of co's common stock on May 15

BRIEF-BMC, CA Inc said to mull deal to combine, take CA private- Bloomberg, citing sources
* BMC, CA Inc said to mull deal to combine, take CA private- Bloomberg, citing sources Source https://bloom.bg/2syjqzO
May 17 Female Health Co
* Female Health Co director David Bethune reports purchase of 10,000 shares of co's common stock on May 15 at average price of $1.03 per share - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2rfgSZv) Further company coverage:
* Kewaunee Scientific reports results for fourth quarter and fiscal year
* Uranium Resources says acquired third lithium exploration project, through staking of 9,270 acres of federal placer mining claims in central Nevada's railroad valley