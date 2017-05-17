版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 17日 星期三 22:32 BJT

BRIEF-Female Health director Bethune buys 10,000 shares of co's common stock on May 15

May 17 Female Health Co

* Female Health Co director David Bethune reports purchase of 10,000 shares of co's common stock on May 15 at average price of $1.03 per share - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2rfgSZv) Further company coverage:
