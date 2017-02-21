BRIEF-Fenix Parts posts Q2 earnings per share $ 0.07

BRIEF-Aerojet rocketdyne selected as main propulsion provider for Boeing and DARPA experimental spaceplane
Feb 21 Fenix Parts Inc
* Fenix Parts Inc - consolidated net revenues of fenix parts were $34.2 million for Q2 of 2016 compared to $32.2 million in Q1
* Qtrly earnings per share $ 0.07
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.02, revenue view $33.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fenix parts - failure to file Q2, Q3 reports on timely basis, failure to comply with covenants have triggered defaults under credit facility with BMO Harris Bank
* Fenix Parts - is required to reflect all of credit facility debt of about $22 million as current liability in attached balance sheet as of June 30, 2016
* Fenix Parts Inc - "company's board of directors and management continue to evaluate alternative strategies and capital structures"
* Caledonia mining corporation says Allan Gray Proprietary increased its interest to 9.5 million common shares representing 17.91% of common shares in issue
* Discover Global Network signs deal with Desjardins Group to expand merchant credit card acceptance in Canada