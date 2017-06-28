BRIEF-Fenix Parts provides update on Nasdaq listing and Forbearance Agreement

PRESS DIGEST- Canada- June 29
June 29 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
June 28 Fenix Parts Inc
* Fenix Parts provides update on Nasdaq listing and Forbearance Agreement
* Fenix Parts Inc - Announced an amendment to Forbearance Agreement to credit facility with BMO Harris Bank N.A. and its Canadian Affiliate, Bank Of Montreal.
* Fenix Parts-Amended Forbearance Agreement also permits co to add qtrly interest payment otherwise due for Q2, to principal amount of debt outstanding
* Fenix Parts - Forbearance Agreement also permits co to defer a $250,000 principal payment that was due on June 30, 2017 to end of Forbearance period
* Fenix Parts Inc - Lenders have agreed to refrain from exercising rights and remedies under credit facility with respect to co's non-compliance with applicable financial covenants Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Home Capital announces receipt of TSX conditional listing approval for initial equity investment by Berkshire Hathaway
* Home capital provides update on Q2 2017 expenses and GIC deposit inflows