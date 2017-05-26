BRIEF-Fenix Parts to delay 10-K filing

May 26 Fenix Parts Inc
* Fenix parts provides update on 10-k filing, nasdaq listing
and forbearance agreement
* Fenix parts inc- has requested from nasdaq stock market an
extension to file its form 10-k for year ended december 31, 2016
* Fenix parts - continues to be actively engaged with its
independent auditors to expedite completion of its annual audit
and quarterly review
* Fenix parts inc- delay in company's filing of its 2016
form 10-k is attributable in large part to a delayed start in
year-end financial reporting
* Fenix parts inc - while extension request is pending, co
expects common stock will continue to trade on nasdaq
uninterrupted, pending panel's response
* Fenix parts- on march 27, 2017, co,its subsidiaries
entered into a forbearance agreement to credit facility with BMO
harris bank n.a.,bank of montreal
* Fenix parts inc- under forbearance agreement lenders have
agreed to refrain from exercising their rights and remedies
under credit facility
