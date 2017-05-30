BRIEF-Fennec announces launch of European named patient programme for sodium thiosulfate for pediatric patients with standard risk hepatoblastoma

BRIEF-CBOE Holdings announces plans to list options on Altice USA
* CBOE Holdings Inc - announced it plans to list options on altice usa inc
May 30 Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Fennec announces launch of European named patient programme for sodium thiosulfate for pediatric patients with standard risk hepatoblastoma
* Says Fennec will make STS available for pediatric patients with standard risk hepatoblastoma
* Says pending favorable siopel 6 results, Fennec intends to file NDA/MAA submissions for STS
* Says siopel 6 initial results will be available in Q4 of 2017
* Fennec Pharmaceuticals says Fennec's NPP is intended to make STS available to patients before commercial availability in certain countries Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Files preliminary prospectus supplement related to potential two-part yen denominated notes offering - sec filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rLpbcb) Further company coverage:
* ARI Network Services -upon termination of merger agreement by Expedition Holdings on specified conditions, co to pay termination fee of about $4.8 million