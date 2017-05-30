版本:
BRIEF-Fennec announces launch of European named patient programme for sodium thiosulfate for pediatric patients with standard risk hepatoblastoma

May 30 Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Fennec announces launch of European named patient programme for sodium thiosulfate for pediatric patients with standard risk hepatoblastoma

* Says Fennec will make STS available for pediatric patients with standard risk hepatoblastoma

* Says pending favorable siopel 6 results, Fennec intends to file NDA/MAA submissions for STS

* Says siopel 6 initial results will be available in Q4 of 2017

* Fennec Pharmaceuticals says Fennec's NPP is intended to make STS available to patients before commercial availability in certain countries Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
