BRIEF-Fennec reports Q1 loss per share $0.06

May 12 Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc-

* Fennec provides corporate update and announces first quarter 2017 results

* Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc - research and development expenses for three months ended march 31, 2017 were $0.2 million above same period in prior year

* Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc qtrly loss per share $0.06

* Fennec Pharmaceuticals -at march 31, 2017, company had working capital balance totaling approximately $2.9 million compared to $3.6 million as of dec 31, 2016