BRIEF-Fennec reports Q1 loss per share $0.06

BRIEF-Liquor Stores N.A. announces election of new Board
* Liquor Stores N.A. Ltd. announces results of shareholder meeting, election of new Board
May 12 Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc-
* Fennec provides corporate update and announces first quarter 2017 results
* Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc - research and development expenses for three months ended march 31, 2017 were $0.2 million above same period in prior year
* Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc qtrly loss per share $0.06
* Fennec Pharmaceuticals -at march 31, 2017, company had working capital balance totaling approximately $2.9 million compared to $3.6 million as of dec 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, June 20 Uber said on Tuesday it will begin allowing drivers to collect tips through its smartphone app, part of the ride services company's broader effort to improve an often-contentious relationship.
* Western resources- unit Western Potash received environmental assessment approval from Saskatchewan Ministry of Environment for milestone Phase I project