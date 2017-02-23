BRIEF-Ferrari signs multi-year licensing deal with Luxottica

Feb 23 Ferrari says:

* signed a multi-year licensing deal with Luxottica

* under the agreement, Luxottica will develop, produce and market a range of eyewear branded Ferrari and Ray-Ban

* the two companies have also signed a multi-year renewal of a sponsorship agreement between Scuderia Ferrari and Luxottica, whereby the Ray-Ban brand appears on the Formula One single-seaters of both Sebastian Vettel and Kimi Raikkonen Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)