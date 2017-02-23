BRIEF-Ferrari signs multi-year licensing deal with Luxottica

BRIEF-Bank of the Ozarks says offering 6.60 mln common shares
* Bank of the ozarks, inc. Announces public offering of common stock
Feb 23 Ferrari says:
* signed a multi-year licensing deal with Luxottica
* under the agreement, Luxottica will develop, produce and market a range of eyewear branded Ferrari and Ray-Ban
* the two companies have also signed a multi-year renewal of a sponsorship agreement between Scuderia Ferrari and Luxottica, whereby the Ray-Ban brand appears on the Formula One single-seaters of both Sebastian Vettel and Kimi Raikkonen Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
* Pvh corp. Reports 2017 first quarter revenue and eps above guidance and raises full year guidance
* Williams-Sonoma, inc. Announces first quarter 2017 results net revenues grow 1.2% with comparable brand revenue growth of 0.1% pottery barn comparable brand revenue sequentially improves 270bps gaap eps of $0.45, non-gaap eps of $0.51