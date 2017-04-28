版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 29日 星期六 04:39 BJT

BRIEF-Ferrellgas Partners announces amendment to its revolving credit facility

April 28 Ferrellgas Partners Lp-

* Ferrellgas Partners L.P. announces amendment to its revolving credit facility

* Ferrellgas Partners Lp - facility is now 'right-sized' at $575 million compared to previous $700 million, eliminating $125 million of excess availability Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
