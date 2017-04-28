BRIEF-Ferrellgas Partners announces amendment to its revolving credit facility

BRIEF-Nevada Copper reports private placement with Pala Investments
* Nevada Copper announces private placement with Pala Investments and appointment of independent non-executive director
April 28 Ferrellgas Partners Lp-
* Ferrellgas Partners L.P. announces amendment to its revolving credit facility
* Ferrellgas Partners Lp - facility is now 'right-sized' at $575 million compared to previous $700 million, eliminating $125 million of excess availability Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Nevada Copper announces private placement with Pala Investments and appointment of independent non-executive director
* CDW Corp -on May 19, 2017, SEC staff informed company that SEC has concluded its investigation and does not intend to recommend an enforcement action
* Alnylam Pharmaceuticals announces proposed public offering of common stock