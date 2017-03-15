BRIEF-Ferrero International to buy Fannie May

U.S. business borrowing for equipment rises in April
May 24 Borrowing by U.S. companies to spend on capital investment rose 8 percent in April, the Equipment Leasing and Finance Association (ELFA) said.
March 15 1-800-flowers.Com Inc
* Ferrero international s.a. To acquire u.s. Chocolate confectionery manufacturer fannie may
* 1Ferrero international s.a. - ferrero to maintain its u.s. Headquarters in parsippany, new jersey, assembly and packaging facility in somerset, new jersey
* Ferrero international -to enter into strategic commercial partnership to ass selected co, fannie may products in 1-800-flowers gift baskets, towers, on e-commerce sites Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Bank of montreal says starting to see signs in toronto that there will be a softening in housing market Further company coverage: (Reporting by Matt Scuffham)
ABUJA, May 24 Nigeria's government wants to resolve a labour dispute between Exxon Mobil Corp and unions in the oil-rich Niger Delta region, a minister said on Wednesday.