BRIEF-Ferro Corp launches program to increase manufacturing capacity in Ferro pigments business

PRESS DIGEST- Canada- June 29
June 29 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
June 28 Ferro Corp:
* Ferro launches global program to increase manufacturing capacity and optimize production of ultramarine pigments
* Ferro says making investments in its Ferro pigments business to increase capacity and optimize production of its ultramarine pigments product lines
* Ferro - program will be implemented globally over next 18 months
* Ferro says investments will focus on equipment, technology upgrades supporting environmental/health/safety, quality, future product development objectives Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 29 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Home Capital announces receipt of TSX conditional listing approval for initial equity investment by Berkshire Hathaway
* Home capital provides update on Q2 2017 expenses and GIC deposit inflows