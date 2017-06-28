版本:
BRIEF-Ferro Corp launches program to increase manufacturing capacity in Ferro pigments business

June 28 Ferro Corp:

* Ferro launches global program to increase manufacturing capacity and optimize production of ultramarine pigments

* Ferro says making investments in its Ferro pigments business to increase capacity and optimize production of its ultramarine pigments product lines

* Ferro - program will be implemented globally over next 18 months

* Ferro says investments will focus on equipment, technology upgrades supporting environmental/health/safety, quality, future product development objectives Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
