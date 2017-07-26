FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
1 天前
BRIEF-Ferro reports Q2 earnings per share $0.25
2017年7月26日 / 晚上8点59分 / 1 天前

BRIEF-Ferro reports Q2 earnings per share $0.25

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

July 26 (Reuters) - Ferro Corp

* Ferro reports strong second quarter results

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.37 from continuing operations

* Q2 earnings per share $0.25

* Q2 sales $348.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $336.1 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.33 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.25

* Ferro Corp says company updates fiscal 2017 outlook

* Ferro Corp - ‍company updates fiscal 2017 outlook​

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $1.22 to $1.27

* Sees 2017 adjusted free cash flow from continuing operations of $90 million - $100 million

* Ferro Corp sees FY 2017 consolidated sales growth of 12.0% - 13.0%, up from 8.5% - 9.5%

* Ferro Corp - "‍did experience raw material price headwinds" in Q2​

* Ferro Corp - ‍Ferro is updating its full year 2017 guidance based on company's year-to-date performance and acquisition of SPC in Q2 of 2017​

* Ferro - ‍If foreign exchange rates stay at June 30, levels, co estimates it would provide one to two cent tailwind to 2017 eps outlook​

* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.22, revenue view $1.28 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

